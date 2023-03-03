Truck struck by train Friday morning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A white Ford Ranger failed to yield for a Rail Road crossing arm on 24th Street and Industrial Avenue and was struck by a train Friday morning.

Yuma Police officers responded to the report of the crash on Friday, March 3 around 7:41 a.m.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), a 63-year-old man was driving a white Ford Ranger and was traveling westbound on 24th Street.

The 63-year-old man failed to yield for a Rail Road crossing arm and a train traveling at about five mph struck the vehicle said YPD.

The Yuma Fire Department extracted the driver from the vehicle and he was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries said YPD.

There were no other reported injuries, neither alcohol nor speed appears to be a factor in the crash said YPD.

If you have information about this case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.