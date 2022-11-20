Avondale police: Man accused of shooting at cars is arrested

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities arrested a suspect for allegedly shooting at several cars on a west Phoenix freeway.

This incident resulted in the death of one driver, the Avondale Police Department (APD) said Sunday.

APD also said they took 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin into custody on suspicion of multiple felony charges including first-degree murder.

Witnesses said Pipkin allegedly shot at cars traveling on Interstate 10 in Avondale before crashing into a motorcycle and other vehicles.

Police said a man who the suspect shot died at a hospital while paramedics treated three other people for injuries from the crashes.

However, the police did not identify the victims.

Police said they have not determined the motive for the shootings.

It was unclear Sunday if Pipkin has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.