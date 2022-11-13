Pelosi won’t discuss future steps in House leadership

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is waiting to decide about her next steps in the new Congress, saying any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues.

“Well, the fact is, any decision to run is about family, and also my colleagues and what we want to do is go forward in a very unified way, as we go forward to prepare for the Congress at hand,” the California Democrat told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” “Nonetheless, a great deal is at stake because we’ll be in a presidential election. So my decision will again be rooted in the wishes of my family and the wishes of my caucus. But none of it will be very much considered until we see what the outcome of all of this is. And there are all kinds of ways to exert influence.”

“You’ll make a decision before (the Democrats’ leadership elections on Nov. 30)?” Bash asked Pelosi.

“Of course. Well, you know that I’m not asking anybody — People are campaigning, and that’s a beautiful thing. And I’m not asking anyone for anything,” Pelosi said.

When asked if she believes House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has what it takes to be House speaker if Republicans win the chamber, Pelosi said she wants to see the results of the election first.

“Let’s just get through the election, OK? They haven’t won yet. They’ve been measuring the draperies, they’ve been putting forth an agenda. They haven’t won it yet. After the election is concluded, depending on who was in the majority, there’ll be judgments made within their own party, in our own parties, as to how we go forward,” Pelosi said.

When Bash asked again if McCarthy “has it,” Pelosi said no.

“Why would I make a judgment about something that may or may not ever happen? No, I don’t think he has it,” she said. “But that’s up to his own people to make a decision as to how they want to be led or otherwise.”

The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year’s midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority. Republicans have won 211 of the 218 seats they’d need to take the majority, according to CNN projections, while Democrats have won 204, with 20 undecided as of Sunday morning.

