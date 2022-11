An hour-by-hour guide to Election Night poll closings

By Shania Shelton, CNN

The 2022 midterm elections will decide control of Congress, dozens of statewide positions and ballot measures on key issues in many states. This is a guide by poll-closing time for the notable races — both competitive and not — that are on the ballot. See race ratings for Senate, House and governor by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. Click on a state’s name to see results and projections for that state once votes start being counted.

Election night begins as the first polls close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

6:00 p.m. ET

Indiana (Polls close in the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th House districts)

(Polls close in the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th House districts) Kentucky (Polls close in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th House districts)

7:00 p.m. ET

Georgia (Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general Indiana (Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, secretary of state

(Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, secretary of state Kentucky (Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, ballot measure South Carolina (Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state

(Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state Vermont (Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measure Virginia (Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): House

(Last polls close: 7 p.m. ET): House Florida (Polls in the 3rd through 27th House districts close at 7 p.m. ET)

7:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina (Last polls close: 7:30 p.m. ET): Senate, House

(Last polls close: 7:30 p.m. ET): Senate, House Ohio (Last polls close: 7:30 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 7:30 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measure West Virginia (Last polls close: 7:30 p.m. ET): House

8:00 p.m. ET

Alabama (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general Connecticut (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measure Delaware (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, attorney general

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, attorney general Florida (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general Illinois (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general Kansas :(Polls in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th House districts close at 8 p.m. ET.)

:(Polls in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th House districts close at 8 p.m. ET.) Maine (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, governor

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, governor Maryland (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general, ballot measure Massachusetts (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general Michigan : (Polls in the 2nd through 13th House districts close at 8 p.m. ET.)

: (Polls in the 2nd through 13th House districts close at 8 p.m. ET.) Mississippi (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House Missouri (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, ballot measure New Hampshire (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor New Jersey (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House Oklahoma (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general Pennsylvania (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor Rhode Island (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general Tennessee (Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, governor

(Last polls close: 8 p.m. ET): House, governor Texas: (Polls in the 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd and 24th through 38th House districts close at 8 p.m. ET.)

8:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas (Last polls close: 8:30 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measure

9:00 p.m. ET

Arizona (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measure Colorado (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general Iowa (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, ballot measure Kansas (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general Louisiana (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House Michigan (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measures

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measures Minnesota (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general Nebraska (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, attorney general, ballot measures

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, attorney general, ballot measures New Mexico (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general New York (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, attorney general North Dakota (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, secretary of state, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, secretary of state, ballot measure South Dakota (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, ballot measure Texas (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, attorney general

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor, attorney general Wisconsin (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general Wyoming (Last polls close: 9 p.m. ET): House, governor

10:00 p.m. ET

Idaho : (Polls in the 2nd House district close at 10 p.m. ET)

: (Polls in the 2nd House district close at 10 p.m. ET) Montana (Last polls close: 10 p.m. ET): House, ballot measure

(Last polls close: 10 p.m. ET): House, ballot measure Nevada (Last polls close: 10 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measures

(Last polls close: 10 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, ballot measures Utah (Last polls close: 10 p.m. ET): Senate, House

11:00 p.m. ET

California (Last polls close: 11 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, Los Angeles mayor, ballot measures

(Last polls close: 11 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, Los Angeles mayor, ballot measures Idaho (Last polls close: 11 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general

(Last polls close: 11 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general Oregon (Last polls close: 11 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, ballot measures

(Last polls close: 11 p.m. ET): Senate, House, governor, ballot measures Washington (Last polls close: 11 p.m. ET): Senate, House, secretary of state

12:00 a.m. ET

Hawaii (Last polls close: 12 a.m. ET): Senate, House, governor

1:00 a.m. ET

Alaska (Last polls close: 1 a.m. ET): Senate, House, governor

