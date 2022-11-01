Capitol Police chief says current political climate calls for more security resources for members of Congress

By Whitney Wild, CNN

US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the agency has “engaged in a review” of the incident and said the current political climate calls for more resources for the physical safety of members of Congress, in the aftermath of the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco last week.

“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress,” Manger said in a written statement on Tuesday. “This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership. Hopefully you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors.”

Manger also said the Capitol Police has “worked diligently to investigate reported threats, improve intelligence collection and analysis, and strengthen our partnerships with law enforcement agencies across the country to provide security for Members when they are traveling outside Washington, DC.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack and thus her protective detail was not at the home during the attack.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.