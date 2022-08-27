Republican National Committee spokesperson Paris Dennard no longer working for party

By Michael Warren and Eva McKend, CNN

Republican National Committee spokesperson Paris Dennard is no longer working for the party, according to the committee’s chief of staff.

“Paris Dennard no longer works for the RNC. We don’t comment on personnel matters,” Mike Reed told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Dennard for comment. In a statement on Twitter, he said his time at the RNC had “come to an end, and I respect their decision.”

Dennard is a former CNN contributor.

Politico first reported the news that Dennard is no longer with the RNC.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.