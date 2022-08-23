Former Trump National Security Adviser O’Brien scheduled to meet with January 6 committee on Tuesday

By Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

Robert O’Brien, who served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, was scheduled to meet with the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection on Tuesday, a source familiar with the meeting tells CNN.

A select committee aide declined to comment.

NBC was first to report the Tuesday meeting. CNN first reported earlier this month that O’Brien was in talks with the committee about scheduling an interview.

The meeting with O’Brien comes as the committee has either met with or is in talks with a number of individuals from Trump’s cabinet. CNN had previously reported that the panel is particularly interested in learning more about conversations surrounding the 25th Amendment in Trump’s final days in office.

The committee recently interviewed former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

