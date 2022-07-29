Kamala Harris’ director of public engagement is leaving his role

By Jasmine Wright, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris’ director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs is leaving his position, a White House official told CNN.

Michael Collins announced his departure in a letter to staff after 16 months in the role.

“It has been a difficult decision, but I’ve decided to leave this amazing experience in the middle of August and transition to the next stage of my life,” he wrote. “I’m so grateful to the Vice President for trusting me with this privilege and was honored to support the President’s and Vice President’s tireless, committed and historic work.”

Collins’ departure comes two weeks after two of Harris’ senior officials — Rohini Kosoglu and Meghan Groob — announced their departures. There has been a regular cadence of exits from the vice president’s office since late last year.

Kosoglu, was one of Harris’ longest-serving aides, and worked as Harris’ domestic policy adviser after serving as her senior adviser during the transition and serving as chief of staff in both her Senate office and past presidential campaign.

Groob, who was director of speechwriting, announced her departure after working in her position less than four months. She took over the speechwriting job for Kate Childs Graham who announced her departure in February.

The West Wing has also had a flurry of staff changes as Democrats head into campaign season for the midterms.

Multiple sources told CNN on Friday that White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will be staying on in her role, a surprise reversal decision that came after the White House previously announced she would be leaving.

Additionally, multiple mid-level aides have moved to higher profile positions in the administration after an internal push by White House chief of staff Ron Klain to finalize Biden’s senior team for the coming months in preparation for a heated political season in advance of the midterm elections.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.