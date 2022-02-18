GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died

By Melanie Zanona, CNN

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Minnesota Republican who had been battling kidney cancer, has died, his wife announced Friday. He was 59.

“It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night,” his wife, Jennifer Carnahan, wrote in a Facebook post.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota,” she continued. “Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.”

Last month, Hagedorn — who was vaccinated — tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms, and was hospitalized as a precaution since he was being treating for kidney cancer at the time.

His family has not said what caused his death.

Following the news of his death on Friday, the condolences started pouring in.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP Conference chairwoman, tweeted: “The entire House Republican Conference mourns the loss of our friend and colleague @RepHagedorn. Jim was a brave and tireless advocate for his constituents throughout his time in Congress. He was a fighter. We pray for his family and community. He will be deeply missed.”

And Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann tweeted, “Our hearts go out to his wife Jennifer and all his loved ones in this difficult time.’

He added, “Jim lived a legacy of service to our state and our country. Please join us in praying for Jim and his loved ones in this time of sorrow.”

