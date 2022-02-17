Biden: ‘Every indication’ is that Russia will attack Ukraine ‘within the next several days’

By Betsy Klein, CNN

President Joe Biden on Thursday morning said the US believes that Russia could attack Ukraine in the next several days, despite Kremlin claims that they are withdrawing forces.

“It’s very high,” Biden said when asked by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond how high the threat level is for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He continued, “It’s very high because they have not moved any of their troops out. They have moved more troops in, number one. Number two, we have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine.”

There are no signs of de-escalation as US officials said Wednesday 7,000 new Russian soldiers have arrived near Ukraine, contradicting earlier Russian claims of a pull-back.

Pressed on whether he believes an attack will happen, and if so, when, Biden said, “Yes. My sense is it will happen in the next several days.”

Biden said, just minutes before secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to speak at the United Nations, that there is a “diplomatic path” out of the conflict.

He said he asked Blinken “to go to the United Nations and make a statement today. He’ll lay out what that path is. I’ve laid out a path to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin as well on Sunday. And so there is a path, there is a way through this.”

Biden said he had “no plans” to call Putin.

CNN reported earlier Thursday the US has received a response from Russia after the Biden administration gave a written document to the Kremlin three weeks ago, a senior State Department official said.

Biden said he had not yet read those responses.

“It’s come from the Moscow embassy. They are faxing it here — not faxing it — they’re going to send it here. I have not read it yet — I cannot comment on it,” he said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.