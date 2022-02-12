Hillary Clinton jabs at Trump’s record-keeping controversy



By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Hillary Clinton jokingly jabbed at former President Donald Trump in a tweet amid reports that he periodically flushed papers down the toilet in the White House residence.

“Just in time for Galentine’s Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets…,” Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and former secretary of state, tweeted promoting a new hat that reads “but her emails.” Her nonprofit organization Onward Together is selling the hat as part of its fundraising efforts. Her mention of “Galentine’s Day” in the tweet is a nod to the NBC television series “Parks and Recreation,” which popularized the term.

Clinton’s tweet comes after reports this week that then-President Trump would often tear up documents, drafts and memos after reading them. The revelation of Trump’s toilet-flushing habit was first revealed Thursday by Maggie Haberman, a New York Times journalist and author of the forthcoming book “Confidence Man” about Trump.

Trump has denied the toilet-flushing allegations as categorically untrue.

The hat Clinton promoted in the tweet references her use of a personal email account on a private server during her tenure as secretary of state under the Obama administration. The FBI investigated the matter, and then-FBI Director James Comey said in 2016 that Clinton was “extremely careless” but ultimately determined she should not be charged. The email controversy prompted also prompted an internal State Department investigation that found Clinton didn’t deliberately mishandle classified information.

Clinton established her nonprofit organization after losing the 2016 presidential election with a mission to support progressive leaders and organizations. As a part of the fundraising efforts, the organization sells merchandise using Clinton’s likeness and name.

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s handling of White House records and is seeking a review of whether Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, which requires that all records created by presidents be turned over to the National Archives at the end of their administrations, and other possible violations, including the handling of classified information. The request came after recent revelations that the National Archives last month had to retrieve 15 boxes of records that had ended up with Trump in Mar-a-Lago and that other documents given to the Archives were torn up and had to be pieced back together.

Trump frequently referenced the Clinton email probe on the campaign trail in 2016, referring to it as “the biggest political scandal since Watergate.”

The “but her emails” hat has already sold out.

