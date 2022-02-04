New York completes congressional redistricting, likely netting Democrats several seats

By Ethan Cohen and Gregory Krieg, CNN

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the state’s new congressional map into law Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, enacting a map that will likely net Democrats several seats in the US House of Representatives in this fall’s midterm elections.

The Empire State’s current delegation includes 19 Democrats and eight Republicans. Because of reapportionment, the state is dropping to 26 seats. Under the new map, as many as 22 of them could favor Democrats.

The map was immediately challenged by a group of Republican-aligned voters, who claim in a new lawsuit that the state didn’t follow the correct procedure in enacting the map and that it’s a partisan gerrymander that violates the state’s constitution.

The legislature took over the redistricting process after the state’s bipartisan commission failed to agree on maps.

New York is the 30th state to complete congressional redistricting. Fourteen states still need to compete the process, including Alabama and Ohio, where maps were overturned by courts. Six states will have only one congressional district.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.