Anti-Cheney and Kinzinger resolution is ‘watered down’ at RNC winter meeting

A resolution calling for the expulsion of GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the House Republican conference has been watered down by Republican National Committee members at the party’s annual winter meeting, according to two sources familiar with the matter, who cited concerns that the attempt to punish the two lawmakers over their involvement in the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection went too far.

Rather than calling for their removal from the caucus, the current draft resolution seeks to formally censure Cheney and Kinzinger. It is likely to be voted on Thursday afternoon when the 8-member resolution committee gathers. An earlier effort on Thursday to table the resolution failed to gather majority support, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

“This is now just a deal to censure the two congresspeople, not calling for the caucus to expel them,” New Jersey committeeman Bill Palatucci, who is not a member of the resolutions committee, told CNN.

“A lot of folks had ask for it to be watered down,” Palatucci said.

The resolution’s anticipated passage out of the resolutions committee would come hours after former President Donald Trump blasted the House panel in a series of statements Thursday morning.

“Why isn’t the corrupt Unselect Committee of political hacks and highly partisan sleazebags in Washington investigating the massive voter fraud and irregularities that took place in the 2020 President Election, rather than spending all of its time investigating those who were protesting its result?” Trump wrote in a statement released by his Save America PAC. Despite Trump’s repeated falsehoods, there is no evidence of widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election.

In a statement to CNN, Kinzinger spokeswoman Maura Gillespie said RNC committee members “would be better served by focusing on 2022 rather than an unprecedented and shortsighted effort to purge two lifelong Republicans for simply telling the truth and upholding their oaths of office.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Gillespie said.

An earlier version of the resolution, which sought to call for Cheney and Kinzinger’s ouster from the House Republican conference, would have put both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has ignored such entreaties from some of his members, and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in an awkward position. Last November, McDaniel said Cheney was “obviously still a Republican” despite her criticism of Trump and participation in the January 6 probe.

McDaniel will deliver remarks here Friday morning, though it is unclear whether she will weigh in on the high-profile resolution ahead of a potential vote by the entire body.

