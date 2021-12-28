January 6 committee eyes interim report by summer 2022

By Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot is working toward a goal of releasing an interim report with initial findings by the summer, a committee aide told CNN, and that a final report would follow in fall 2022.

The source said the timing of the release of these potential reports, which was first reported by The Washington Post, is subject to change.

Committee members have said that they hope to present more of their work in a public setting next year, which would include public hearings that outline the story of what occurred on January 6. The specific timing of these hearings has not yet been set.

“We don’t have a specific date,” Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the chairman of the committee, told CNN earlier this month when asked when the panel would begin holding public hearings. “But we’ll have some rolling hearings that will go on a good bit. It will be a non-traditional type of hearing.”

Almost all of the committee’s work has been done behind closed doors, including hundreds of private depositions with witnesses — former aides to former President Donald Trump, “Stop the Steal” rally organizers, and election officials who were pressured to overturn the results. The Democratic-run panel only held one public hearing in 2021, with gripping testimony from officers who protected the Capitol.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California told CNN earlier this month what role he believed public hearings could play.

“I think we will want to for the hearings tell the whole story,” Schiff said. “Security at the Capitol, the intelligence leading up to the attacks, lack of intelligence, the role of social media, the former President’s role, the role of those around him, and tell it in an era fashion so the public knows exactly what’s going on.”

