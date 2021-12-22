Democratic congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia

By Kristin Wilson

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Democrat from Pennsylvania, was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia, but physically unharmed, according to her spokesperson.

“(On)Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location,” her spokesperson Lauren Cox told CNN in a statement. “The Congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

