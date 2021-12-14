Senate votes to increase debt limit by $2.5 trillion extending into 2023

By Clare Foran and Ali Zaslav, CNN

The Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the national debt limit by $2.5 trillion and extend it into 2023 as lawmakers race to avert a catastrophic default ahead of a critical midweek deadline.

The House will next have to approve the legislation before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The final tally for the Senate vote, which fell along party lines, was 50 to 49.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the debt limit could be reached on December 15, leaving Congress little time left to resolve the issue. A first-ever default would spark economic disaster and party leaders on both sides of the aisle have made clear it must be prevented.

Republicans have insisted, however, that Democrats take responsibility for raising the limit and do it on their own. In response, Congress passed legislation last week to create a fast-track process to allow Democrats to raise the debt limit in the Senate without help from Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Tuesday that the Senate would vote to raise the debt ceiling to a level that will extend the limit into 2023.

It had been expected that Democrats would raise the limit by an amount sufficient to ensure that the issue will not need to be addressed again until after the 2022 midterm elections.

The newly created and temporary one-time process that lawmakers approved allowed Senate Democrats to take up and pass a bill to increase the debt limit by a specific dollar amount and a simple majority vote.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.