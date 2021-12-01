Blinken forcefully warns Russia against efforts to destabilize Ukraine

By Nicole Gaouette, Jennifer Hansler and Alex Marquardt, CNN

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russia to stand down on its efforts to destabilize Ukraine and said the US and the NATO members were prepared to impose costs for further Russian aggression.

“We don’t know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade” Ukraine, Blinken said in remarks at the end of a North Atlantic Treaty Alliance meeting in Latvia. “We do know that he’s putting in place the capacity to do so on short order, should he so decide. So despite uncertainty about intention, and timing, we must prepare for all contingencies while working to see to it that Russia reverses course.”

Blinken noted that the world has already seen Russia significantly increase the number of troops along Ukraine’s border and deploy misinformation to suggest Ukraine is the aggressor.

‘We’ve seen this playbook before’

“We’ve seen this playbook before in 2004 when Russia last invaded Ukraine, then as now they significantly increased combat forces near the border,” Blinken said. “Then as now, they intensified disinformation that Ukraine is the aggressor to justified pre-planned military action.”

Blinken’s remarks, his most forceful on the issue to date, come as he is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday in Stockholm, according to a State Department official.

Blinken will also meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the margins of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Ministerial Council meeting, the official said.

Blinken sent the same message Tuesday telling Russia to avoid aggression in Ukraine, saying “any renewed aggression can trigger serious consequences.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chandelis Duster, Radina Gigova and Niamh Kennedy contributed to this report.