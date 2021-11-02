Biden says he can convince Manchin to vote for his sweeping agenda: ‘I believe that Joe will be there’

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he’s confident Sen. Joe Manchin will support his sweeping climate and social spending bill after the West Virginia Democrat publicly raised doubts about the plan.

“I believe that Joe will be there,” Biden said during a concluding news conference at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

“He will vote for this if we have in this proposal what he has anticipated, and that is looking at the fine print and the detail of what comes out of the House in terms of the actual legislative initiatives,” Biden said.

Biden cast Manchin’s reticence at publicly supporting the package as a desire to ensure the final bill meets his expectations, which Biden said it would.

“Joe is looking for the precise detail to make sure nothing got slipped in terms of the way in which the legislation got written,” he said.

Manchin raised concerns about the bill’s accounting during a news conference on Monday. His objections were largely shrugged off by Democrats, who are pushing forward with a plan to vote on that bill and an accompanying infrastructure bill.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

