The week in 13 headlines

This week, Democrats are at an impasse on President Joe Biden’s agenda in Congress. Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending a message to Donald Trump and his associates: Defy subpoenas, and face criminal contempt charges.
Monday
- US Capitol Police whistleblower alleges leadership failures on January 6
- Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state
Tuesday
- House approves debt ceiling extension through early December
- Trump Organization in advanced talks to sell Washington hotel lease, source says
Wednesday
- TSA says 40% of employees are unvaccinated as deadline looms
- Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia
Thursday
- January 6 panel moves to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt
- Biden says nation is ‘headed in the right direction’ on Covid but now is a ‘very critical period’
- Senators call on Blinken to appoint someone to lead efforts to address ‘Havana syndrome’
- Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized for infection but ‘on the mend’
Friday
- White House says fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on November 8
- US Capitol Police officer indicted on obstruction of justice charges in connection with January 6
- Justice Department says it will ask Supreme Court to block Texas’ 6-week abortion ban
