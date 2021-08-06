CNN - us politics

By Lauren Dezenski, CNN

This week, advocates for the recently expired nationwide eviction moratorium scored a victory as the CDC rolled out a new, yet more limited, moratorium following pressure and protest by some Democrats. Meanwhile, concerns over the nation’s debt limit bubbled up among Republicans on Capitol Hill as negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure package neared the finish line ahead of the August recess.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 16 headlines.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.