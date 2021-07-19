Florida Republican congressman tests positive for Covid-19

CNN - us politics

By Sarah Fortinsky, CNN

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida announced Monday he tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing “very mild flu-like symptoms.”

Buchanan’s office wrote in a statement that he was fully vaccinated but got tested after symptoms. Buchanan is isolating at home.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan said in the statement. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

The announcement comes as every state in the country is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases, especially in states with lower vaccination rates. Five Texas state House Democrats who fled to Washington last week to prevent a vote on a controversial voting rights matter say they have tested positive for coronavirus, even though they all said they were vaccinated. More than 60 positive coronavirus cases have been linked to the Tokyo Olympics, including the case of one US gymnast.

The House is back in session after a two-week recess Monday afternoon.

