Indicted Trump Organization CFO removed as an officer from several company subsidiaries

The Trump Organization has removed Allen Weisselberg, its chief financial officer, from officer positions at several of its subsidiaries, including Mar-a-Lago, after he and former President Donald Trump’s namesake business were indicted for allegedly running a 15-year tax fraud scheme.

Other subsidiaries that Weisselberg, who has pleaded not guilty to 15 state charges, including grand larceny, has been removed from as an officer include the Trump Payroll Corp., which was also named in the indictment, Trump National Golf Club, Trump International Hotels Management and the Trump International Golf Club in Scotland, according to publicly filed corporation documents.

A lawyer for Weisselberg and a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

No explanation was provided in the amended corporate filings.

After the indictment earlier this month, Trump told The New York Times of Weisselberg, “I’m with him all the way.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

