CNN to cover July 4th from coast-to-coast

CNN - us politics

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

As the nation continues to move toward a return to normal, CNN will celebrate the reopening of the country with a special, live July 4th prime-time program featuring fireworks displays from coast-to-coast and musical performances celebrating the United States’ diversity.

CNN’s “Fourth in America Special” will air Sunday, July 4 starting at 7 p.m. ET, the network announced Thursday. CNN anchors Dana Bash, Don Lemon, Victor Blackwell and Ana Cabrera will host coverage as the US celebrates its independence and collective effort to overcome Covid-19 pandemic.

The July 4 special will feature musical performances from The Beach Boys with John Stamos, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Blues Traveler, Brad Paisley, Chicago, Flo Rida, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Nelly, Ne-Yo, REO Speedwagon, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Susanna Hoffs, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Trisha Yearwood.

Other performers include The Harlem Gospel Choir, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by Principal Conductor Thomas Wilkins, The United States Air Force Band, The United States Army Field Band, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, United States Navy Band, New York Youth Symphony, The Austin Symphony Orchestra, The Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras, Pacific Symphony and San Francisco Symphony.

This primetime special will highlight firework shows in cities from coast to coast, including Washington, DC; New York; Philadelphia; Boston; Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Chicago; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Houston; Addison, Texas; Pasadena, California; San Diego; Las Vegas; and San Francisco.

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the nation to forgo Independence Day celebrations, travel plans, parades, family gatherings and barbecues.

This year, the White House is planning to host an Independence Day celebration marking the nation’s headway in fighting Covid-19 and vaccination efforts. Roughly 1,000 guests are expected to attend, making it the largest event to be hosted at the White House since the start of the new administration.

Despite expecting to fall short of its vaccination goal of having 70% of American adults vaccinated by the July Fourth weekend, the Biden administration will tout the progress made in getting more than 150 million American adults fully vaccinated.

In addition to airing worldwide on CNN, “Fourth In America” will also be streamed live on CNN.com‘s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android with a log-in to a cable provider. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

This story has been updated to reflect the current list of performers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.