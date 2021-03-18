Biden poised to tap former Sen. Bill Nelson to lead NASA

CNN - us politics

President Joe Biden is poised to nominate former Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida to lead NASA, an official familiar with the decision said, elevating a longtime friend from the Senate and space aficionado as administrator of the agency.

Nelson, who flew a Space Shuttle mission more than three decades ago, has been a long proponent of NASA. He is not an astronaut, but is one of the rare civilians who has traveled to space.

The Washington Post was first to report this decision.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.