Gene Sperling will oversee Covid-19 relief law rollout, White House says

Gene Sperling, a former top economic official in the last two Democratic presidential administrations, will serve as the point person in overseeing the implementation of the newly signed $1.9 trillion Covid relief law, the White House confirmed Monday.

“Gene has spent more than a decade at the highest level of government, including as a senior Treasury official and as the only person to serve as (National Economic Council) director twice,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. “There are a number of economic officials who will be playing a role in implementation, so he has an especially interesting and relevant background in helping pull all those levers.”

President Joe Biden is expected to officially announce Sperling’s appointment Monday afternoon during remarks about implementation of the law.

Sperling’s mandate will be to get money out the door quickly and maximize its impact, officials said, while also serving as the lead official in partnership with state and local officials on the receiving end of billions of dollars from the law.

He will serve as the lead in advising and ensuring local officials get what they need, while also holding them accountable for any mismanagement of funds, individuals briefed on the plan said.

Sperling has spent more than a decade at the highest levels of government and will be tasked with ensuring all aspects of the sweeping relief law are put into place as designed.

“Gene also played a key role in helping steer Detroit out of bankruptcy and on the path to renewal, and he quarterbacked support for small businesses and economic assistance for unemployed Americans,” Psaki said Monday during her briefing.

Sperling’s name was added to the mix as officials at the White House were discussing possible replacements for Neera Tanden after she withdrew her nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget, according to a source familiar with the matter.

While vice president, Biden served in a similar implementation role overseeing the rollout of the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

This story has been updated with additional information.