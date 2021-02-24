Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologizes again for slow mail

CNN - us politics

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized on Wednesday for slow mail during the peak holiday season, deeming it “unacceptable.”

“I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays,” DeJoy said at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing. “All of us at the Postal Service, from our Board, to our leadership team, to our union and association leadership, to every employee strive to do better in our service to the American people — and we will do better.”

DeJoy said the problems the Postal Service faced make more evident the need for reform. He is expected to release a new 10-year plan, which he said in his opening statement will be finalized “soon.”

“The status quo should be acceptable to no one,” he said.

DeJoy previously apologized for slow service last year when there were questions about whether mail-in ballots would be delivered on time for the 2020 election.

