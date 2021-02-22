Read: Interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland’s prepared remarks for her confirmation hearing

CNN - us politics

Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, who has been nominated by President Joe Biden for interior secretary, is expected to discuss the “historic nature” of her confirmation by the Senate at her confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Haaland, who will testify before the the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary if confirmed.

Read her remarks, as prepared for delivery Tuesday provided by the Interior Department, below: