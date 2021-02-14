Plaskett on Trump’s acquittal: ‘We didn’t need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines’

CNN - us politics

Del. Stacey Plaskett on Sunday defended the Democratic House managers’ decision not to call witnesses in former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, saying a day after Trump’s acquittal that they “needed more senators with spines” in order to convict him.

“I know that people are feeling a lot of angst and believe that maybe if we had (a witness) the senators would have done what we wanted, but, listen, we didn’t need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines,” Plaskett, who represents the US Virgin Islands’ at-large congressional district and served as one of nine impeachment managers, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Plaskett and her fellow managers faced questions over their decision to reverse course and not call witnesses in the trial, a move that disappointed some who believed potential depositions could have resulted in a stronger case and led to more Republicans voting to convict the former President. But even with witnesses, Trump’s acquittal was all but guaranteed Saturday given that 17 GOP senators needed to side with Democrats to convict him — a number that appeared out of reach from the start.

The Senate’s vote to acquit Trump on the charge of inciting a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 came after a surprise Democratic request for witnesses earlier that day that threw the trial briefly into chaos.

The Senate voted 55 to 45 to consider witnesses — with five Republican joining Democrats — after the managers said they wanted to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who had confirmed to CNN new details about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s phone call with Trump the day of the riot.

But following hours of negotiations between Senate leaders, the managers and Trump’s legal team, the congresswoman’s statement was entered into the trial record as evidence and no witnesses appeared at the trial, frustrating Democrats who wanted to depose Herrera Beutler and Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.

Plaskett said that her team heard that if they did call witnesses, they may risk losing some Republican votes — including the support of Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina — but she told Tapper that did not ultimately play into the managers’ decision.

“I think we wanted to get in what we wanted and we did. We believed that we proved the case. We proved the elements of an article of impeachment,” she said. “It’s clear that these (senators) were hardened — that they did not want to let the President be convicted or disqualified.”

