Trump has privately voiced concern about being charged related to January 6 riot

Former President Donald Trump has privately voiced concern in the last two weeks about whether he could face charges as a result of the January 6 riot he’s accused of inciting, according to multiple people.

Trump has mainly been quiet since leaving the White House last month, and his silence has been in part related to those concerns.

“He’s worried about it,” one adviser close to Trump told CNN.

In his speech explaining his acquittal vote Saturday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell strongly implied the legal process should address Trump’s role in the riot, which he said the former President was “practically and morally responsible” for. Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican who has faced backlash for her vote to impeach, has said similar.

CNN has previously reported that federal investigators could look at everyone involved in the unrest at the US Capitol, including the role Trump played in inciting the crowd, according to the acting US attorney in Washington.

Asked directly by a reporter in January if investigators were looking at the role Trump played at the rally, acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin had said, “We’re looking at all actors here and anyone that had a role and, if the evidence fits the elements of the crime, they’re going to be charged.”