Inside the Senate: Sketches of lawmakers watching videos from Trump counsel on Day 4 of the impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers showed the Senate multiple videos of Democratic politicians saying they would “fight” to argue that Trump’s rhetoric on January 6 did not incite the rioters who attacked the Capitol afterward.

But the public could not see how the lawmakers reacted.

The TV cameras are controlled by the Senate itself and are focused on the person speaking, and at times show the full dais or chamber during a break. So only those in the chamber can see how the impeachment jury responds to attorneys and evidence.

Artist Bill Hennessy is in the Senate chamber, delivering scenes from what the cameras won’t or can’t show. Here are some sketches from Friday: