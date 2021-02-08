Read: Former President Donald Trump’s January 6 speech

CNN - us politics

Former President Donald Trump gave a January 6 speech near the White House in which he exhorted his supporters to march on the US Capitol to challenge the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. That speech is now at the heart of the House Democrats’ case against him on a single impeachment charge of inciting the insurrection that followed.

Read a CNN transcript of the speech below. Here is a fact-check from CNN’s Daniel Dale.