Doctor says Biden’s symptoms from foot injury have improved

President Joe Biden‘s symptoms from his foot injury have improved, his doctor said in a statement Saturday, as the President was set to receive a follow-up X-ray in Delaware for a hairline fracture sustained in November.

Biden fractured his foot after he slipped while playing with his dog, Major. The Biden family has two dogs, Major and Champ, both German Shepherds.

“The President’s symptoms have improved as expected, and he is adhering to a strict physical therapy regimen,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said as the President arrived at the Delaware Orthopedic Specialists for a “regularly scheduled 10 week post-injury weight-bearing X-ray.”

“As we explained initially, sprains of the foot can sometimes be a more significant injury than the bony fractures which accompany them. This x-ray is to check to assure that he has achieved good ligamentous stability,” added O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care doctor since 2009 and is the director of executive medicine at The George Washington Medical Faculty Associates.

At the time of the injury, Biden had just celebrated his 78th birthday on November 20, and was set to become the oldest president in US history.

During the campaign, the Biden campaign released a summary of Biden’s medical history, which showed the former vice president was healthy and fit for the presidency.

O’Connor wrote at the time that Biden is “a healthy, vigorous” man “who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”