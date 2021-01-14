Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat tests positive for Covid-19

CNN - us politics

Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York said Thursday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home, he announced in a series of tweets.

“I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted. “I received the second dose of the #COVID19vaccine last week and understand the affects take time. I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines.”

Espaillat said in his tweets he received the second dose of his Covid-19 vaccine last week. It takes time for the body to build up immunity, and the two authorized coronavirus vaccines both require two doses, given several weeks apart, to train the body’s immune system.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says building immunity “typically takes a few weeks.”

Additionally, the two vaccines currently authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration have not yet been shown to prevent infection. They have been shown to prevent symptoms and severe disease.

Espaillat participated in the floor debate while wearing a face mask for the Article of Impeachment on Wednesday. His office did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

His announcement comes after House Democrats set up a system to fine members who don’t wear masks on the House floor after three Democrats said they tested positive for Covid-19 after sheltering in place with other members of Congress who did not wear masks during the violent attack on the US Capitol last week.

According to a notice from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House plans to move with a rule change imposing fines on members who don’t wear face masks. According to a statement from Pelosi, the fine for the first offense will be $5,000 and $10,000 for the second offense and will be deducted directly from their salaries by the Chief Administrative Officer.