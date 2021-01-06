California Gov. Newsom proposes new $600 stimulus checks

CNN - us politics

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for the state to send new $600 stimulus payments to low-income residents.

The cash would add to the $600 in federal stimulus payments that Congress approved last month that will go to roughly 4 million Californians, according to the governor’s office.

Unlike the federal money, undocumented immigrants would be eligible for the California payments.

Newsom’s proposal is part of a broader economic relief plan that includes an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium, which is set to expire on January 31. If it’s extended, renters facing financial hardship due to the pandemic would be protected from eviction as long as they have paid at least 25% of their unpaid rent.

The Democratic governor’s plan also calls for using the state’s $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money to help stabilize both low-income renters and small business owners.

The federal stimulus payments are currently on their way to people’s bank accounts. Many members of the Democratic party, which will control both the House and the Senate after sweeping two runoff elections in Georgia this week, argue that the $600 checks are insufficient to help people struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Wednesday that one of the first bills he’d like to pass as Senate majority leader would provide $2,000 stimulus checks, a proposal blocked by current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, whose twin victories this week delivered the Senate to Democrats, campaigned on passing $2,000 payments.