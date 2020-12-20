Romney: Trump has a ‘blind spot’ when it comes to Russia

CNN - us politics

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Sunday that President Donald Trump has a “blind spot” when it comes to dealing with Russia after the President downplayed a massive cyberattack on US federal agencies linked to the country, warning that the aggression “is a big wake up call for us.”

“The President has a blind spot when it comes to Russia, and so you can expect that that’s the response that he would have,” Romney told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” when asked about a tweet from Trump undercutting his secretary of state’s assessment of the massive hack.

“This is a big wake up call for us and I think we’re going to have to really rethink our military and national security readiness so when it comes to cyberspace, because this is the warfare of the future and I hope that we get ourselves up to the capacity you would expect the strongest, greatest nation on Earth to have,” the Utah Republican added.

At least half a dozen federal agencies are now known to have been targeted in the breach, including the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber arm and the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy and State. Investigators are still trying to determine what, if any, government data may have been accessed or stolen in the hack.

This story is breaking and will be updated.