Luke Knox, Florida International University football player and brother of NFL’s Dawson Knox, dies at 22

Florida International University football player Luke Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the school’s athletics department said Thursday. He was 22 years old.

The university did not provide Knox’s cause of death, but expressed sorrow and support for the player’s teammates, family and friends.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre remembered Knox as a caring and committed member of the team, saying he admired Knox’s passion for the sport, but “his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time,” MacIntyre said in a statement.

MacIntyre also coached Knox at the University of Mississippi, where the linebacker spent four years before transferring to FIU.

Knox’s older brother, Dawson Knox, also played for Ole Miss before joining the Bills in 2019. The Knox brothers are from the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tennessee.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott began a press conference Thursday by expressing condolences for the Knox family.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time, and we’re right there with him and supporting him and his family,” McDermott said. “Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him.”

Lane Kiffin, the University of Mississippi’s head football coach, also posted a tribute to Knox on Twitter.

“There are heavy hearts throughout our football team after the passing of Luke Knox,” it reads. “I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him.”

FIU Athletics said in a statement that “coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

Knox contributed to the University of Mississippi as a linebacker, a tight end and on special teams, according to his profile on the FIU sports site. In his 2021 season with Ole Miss, he played in seven games and recorded 11 tackles.

