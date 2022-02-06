New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas after playing in Pro Bowl

By Joe Sutton, CNN

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and charged with “battery resulting in substantial bodily harm,” a news release from the department said.

The investigation began when officers were dispatched to a hospital Saturday around 5:50 p.m. “where a person was reporting a battery,” Las Vegas police said.

“The victim reported being battered at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard,” the release said. Police said their investigation led them to charge Kamara.

He was located Sunday and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Kamara, 26, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and posted bail of $5,000, according to the Clark County Detention Center’s website.

Kamara is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact their office.

Shortly before the arrest, Kamara participated in the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas as one of the top running backs in the league. Kamara has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons in the NFL since being drafted in the third round by the Saints in 2017.

In a statement to CNN, the NFL said, “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time. “

CNN has reached out to the New Orleans Saints and Kamara’s representative for comment.

It is currently unknown whether Kamara has an attorney. CNN reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to inquire about his legal representation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.