Dan Reeves, former NFL coach and player, has died

Dan Reeves, the former National Football League head coach and Dallas Cowboys running back, has died, according to NFL.com. He was 77.

Reeves died early Saturday at his home in Atlanta “due to complications from a long illness,” according to a family statement to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo.

Reeves died “peacefully and surrounded by his loving family,” the statement said, adding, “His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community.”

Reeves compiled an overall 201-174-2 record over 23 seasons as a head coach for the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons between 1981 and 2003.

“We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances” in 1987, 1988 and 1990. “We send our sincerest condolences to his family.”

Reeves won the Coach of the Year award in 1993 and 1998. He took the Falcons to their first Super Bowl in 1999. His teams lost all four games.

In his own statement, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank said Reeves “leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach.”

“His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football,” Blank said. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons I extend our condolences to Dan’s family and friends as they mourn his passing.”

Reeves was born in Rome, Georgia, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta. He played football, basketball and baseball in high school. Reeves played football and baseball at the University of South Carolina, where he was later inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Before his coaching career, Reeves played eight seasons for the Cowboys, making it to two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl VI against the Miami Dolphins during the 1971 season. He rushed for 1,990 yards with 25 rushing touchdowns and had 1,693 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns in 100 games.

Reeves became an assistant coach for the Cowboys once his playing days were over, appearing in three additional Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XII against the Broncos.

