Jack Grealish: Manchester City signs England star from Aston Villa

By Aleks Klosok and John Sinnott, CNN

English Premier League champion Manchester City completed the signing of England international Jack Grealish​ on a six-year contract on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Grealish joins City from Aston Villa having made 213 appearances and scoring 32 goals for the Birmingham club over the course of eight seasons.

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City,” said Grealish in a statement on the City website.

“City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world — it’s a dream come true to be part of this club,” added Grealish, referring to City manager Pep Guardiola.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe. To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.”

