Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday

<i>Ashley Landis/AP</i><br/>China's Liu Yang won gold in the gymnastics men's rings event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Twenty gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s Rings: Liu Yang, China
  • Women’s Floor Exercise: Jade Carey, United States
  • Men’s Vault: Shin Jea-hwan, South Korea

Athletics

  • Men’s Long Jump: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece
  • Women’s 100m Hurdles: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico
  • Women’s Discus Throw: Valarie Allman, United States
  • Men’s 3000m Steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco
  • Women’s 5000m: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

Badminton

  • Women’s Doubles: Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu, Indonesia
  • Men’s Singles: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark

Cycling Track

  • Women’s Team Sprint: China

Equestrian

  • Eventing Jumping Team: Great Britain
  • Eventing Individual Jumping: Julia Krajewski, Germany

Shooting

  • Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Jean Quiquampoix, France
  • Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Zhang Changhong, China

Weightlifting

  • Women’s 87kg: Wang Zhouyu, China
  • Women’s +87kg: Li Wenwen, China

Wrestling

  • Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg: Luis Orta Sanchez, Cuba
  • Men’s Greco-Roman 130kg : Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba
  • Women’s Freestyle 76kg: Aline Rotter Focken, Germany

