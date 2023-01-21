Shooting after funeral ceremony leaves critically injures one, 2 others wounded

By KCTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning.

The Kansas City Missouri Police stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a dispute took place at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found three people had been wounded: a woman inside the funeral home, a man outside the funeral home and a man inside a nearby laundromat.

All were taken to the hospital, and one of the victims was said to have suffered critical injuries. A fourth person suffered a minor injury but did not require transportation to a hospital.

Police said there have been no arrests in the cast and any suspect involved is at large.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.