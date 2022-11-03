Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets

By Sharon Danquah

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.

Police said the drive-by shooter fired more than 16 bullets, leaving holes in multiple along Gwynnwood Drive. Neighbors fear this may not be the last time.

“It scares me, it really does,” Antonio Miller said.

Hearing that around 17 bullets were fired at a home just a few feet away leaves neighbors like Miller terrified.

“It scares me because I don’t every know when something like this is going to happen right next door to me, or even across the street from me,” Miller said.

Metro Police said an argument that started over social media turned into a drive-by shooter around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police said 21-year-old Charles Coons shot multiple rounds out of a car window, hitting a woman in her leg. A number of those bullets also hit two homes and a Chevrolet Impala with a mother and her one-year-old baby inside.

“It’s just so ridiculous,” Miller said.

Police said Coons shot another woman just minutes before the drive by. Both women and the baby are OK, but Miller said this seems to be a growing issue.

“I hear shooting out here a whole lot,” Miller said.

Neighbors said multiple people were involved in the shooting, so although Coons is in custody, they believe the other shooters may come back.

“Something needs to be done. It really does,” Miller said.

Metro Police said this is an ongoing investigation that may lead to more arrests.

