Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores.

According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24 and then again on Nov. 1.

Police said that the individuals are accused of burglarizing pet stores in the Spring Valley area and stealing multiple puppies.

