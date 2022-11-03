As FEMA deadline approaches in Missouri, some flood victims still struggling to get back on their feet

By Shoshana Stahl

UNIVERSITY CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — The deadline for people in Missouri to get money assistance from FEMA after major flooding is quickly approaching.

It’s been nearly four months since flooding hit the Metro hard, and some people are still trying to recover.

On Wednesday, FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in University City permanently closed.

Phillipistine Sims was renting a home in University City when the flooding hit. Her basement was completely flooded, destroying many belongings.

Sims said the damage was so bad that the home has been condemned, and she’s been living with her daughter since.

“That’s my biggest struggle and my biggest challenge and my biggest setback is trying to find a place to live,” Sims said.

Despite getting grant money from FEMA, Sims said it hasn’t been enough to get her back on her feet.

“It’s very hard to find housing because the economy is in such bad shape that everything is extremely high so where I was, it was okay,” Sims said. “But now everything has gotten so extremely high.”

Sims received $5,000 from FEMA, but says that’s not nearly enough to replace what was lost.

“I thank God that he gave me the strength to persevere,” Sims said.

As Monday’s deadline to apply for federal aid is approaching, FEMA tells News 4 that money is being handed out within days of being approved.

Lynn Gardner’s home in Jennings was also damaged in July’s flood, which left her floating around until she can find a permanent place to live.

“My personal belongings being in storage and then going from house to house and trying to keep a positive attitude during this time of distress,” Gardner said.

Gardner applied to FEMA for help and is optimistic she’ll get enough to bounce back.

“It’s just a lot of documentation and being displaced and distressed,” Gardner said. “Some people, I’m sure a lot of people, those paperwork and stuff have flooded.”

The Disaster Recovery Center at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis will remain open through the deadline on November 7.

