Road rage leads to death of 31-year-old father

By Yukare Nakayama

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The family of 31-year-old Pedro Francisco Garcia Sierra is reeling from the loss of his life, saying his 4-year-old daughter will feel the biggest blow. According to police, Garcia was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 19th and Mitchell. MPD said this incident is road rage related and charges are pending against a 28-year-old who was taken into custody.

Garcia’s family describes him as a hard-working and loving father. He leaves behind his daughter, Ashley Sarahi.

“He was a good father, he was hard-working, a great brother and lived for his daughter,” said sister Delfina Garcia.

Garcia’s death was felt by not only his family but his community, too.

“He was a very nice person. He was very responsible and a friend. I never thought of him as a person of the streets,” said Andres Marquez, a local pastor.

According to neighbors, gunshots and road rage altercations aren’t new on their block.

“In the evenings the parking is really bad, I mean we’ve actually heard people out here yelling, threatening to kill each other over parking spots,” said neighbor Patrick Hill.

MPD has reported four road rage homicides so far this year. That number this time last year was two.

The Garcias said they’re praying for justice and for Ashley Sarahi, who was very close to her father.

