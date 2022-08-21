Man, 82, honored for lifetime achievements, keeping historic school name alive

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Canton man who has spearheaded efforts to turn a historic African American high school into a community center was honored Saturday, Aug. 20, for his lifetime achievements in the community and for his dedication in keeping the name of the historic Black school alive.

Thomas “Boogie” Bryant, 82, president of the Reynolds High Alumni Association, has made this his mission.

Right now, Bryant is battling cancer. On Saturday, others who also attended the school in Canton during segregation came out to pay tribute to Bryant, unbeknownst to him.

“I just appreciate people, and I was really shocked, ’cause my friend told me they was going to be honoring her, but they’re honoring me! That’s why I can’t hold — I’m in tears. I’m in tears, and I thank them, for what they’ve done to help me,” Bryant said.

Another well-known alum of Reynolds High School is Billy McDowell, husband of singer Gladys Knight.

McDowell and Knight were the ones who bought the school and established a nonprofit, converting it into the East Haywood County Community Center.

