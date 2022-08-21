“Bizarre, but miraculous” One injured after car runs off bridge, lands on another car

By Kari Barrows

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — One person was sent to the hospital on Friday in Western North Carolina after what authorities are calling a “bizarre, but miraculous vehicle collision.”

Franklin officials say multiple departments were dispatched to a part of U.S. Highway 64 on Aug. 19 for a report of a two-car crash. Once they arrived on scene, responders found a much more complex situation.

Franklin Fire & Rescue wrote in a social media post that the car on top, which had burst into flames, “had came off the overpass between the two bridges and ended up on top of the second vehicle.”

The driver of the car on fire was pulled out by two bystanders and taken to Mission Hospital, officials say, where they were “last reported to be in stable condition.” The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Franklin Fire & Rescue called the situation “one of those 1 in a million type of calls.”

Those who responded to the scene included Franklin Police Department officers, Franklin Fire & Rescue, Macon County EMS, Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Franklin police say the collision is still under investigation.

