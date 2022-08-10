OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool house while new fire station is built

By Taylor Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end.

“This station is almost 50 years old,” said Battalion Chief John Heffernon. ”We’re going to tear it down sometime in February or March of next year.”

While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space.

“We’ll be moving across the parking lot, about 100 yards, to the pool house,” said Heffernon.

The pool house he’s referring to is the Marty Pool house. Earlier this year, the pool was decommissioned. So, city leaders decided to repurpose it.

“It really serves the same area,” said Overland Park Civil Engineer Tony Rome. “We’re in the same location as the existing fire station. So, we kind of thought, ‘Hey, let’s see if we could do this.’”

Between $100,000 to $200,000 is going into transforming it into a more livable space. That includes adding an HVAC system, a kitchen, and dorms. There will also be a shelter built to store the fire apparatus.

While the crew will cut the number of firefighters living in the pool house, they said it won’t hurt their operations. However, it will be an adjustment for a long-term gain.

“They’re all ready to make the sacrifice of roughing it a little bit for a year so that they can have a nice new building for 50 years,” said Hefferton.

Once the new fire station is built in 2024, the crew will move out of the pool house. From there, the parks department will decide what to do next with the Marty Pool property.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.