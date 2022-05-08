Mobile County Animal Shelter holds adoption event Saturday to help celebrate Mother’s Day

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Barks and howls resounded throughout the halls of the Mobile County Animal Shelter Saturday where many furry friends hoping to find their “fur-ever” homes.

Some cute and cuddly faces were up for adoption at the shelter’s “Are you my mother?” Mother’s Day event.

The goal was to empty the kennel so that all adoptable dogs would find their new moms. And at 45 minutes into the event, three dogs were already taken home.

Puppies and dogs of all sizes and ages were available. Coordinators said the event was a great success.

Coordinators Joanne Anderson and Donna Gardner said they that there were so many strays in the county shelter that they were just trying to clear it out for Mother’s Day.

Adoption fees for the event were only $10.

