Storms bring hail, downed trees and power outages to Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — More than 3,000 Western North Carolina residents were left without electricity Friday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, dropping rain and hail and toppling trees.

Hail in Rutherford County measured up to an inch or more in diameter. At least one home was damaged when a tree fell on the roof.

No injuries were reported.

In Bryson City, several power lines were knocked down, leaving thousands without electricity. News 13 crews were unable to get to the hardest-hit areas because of work being done by emergency officials.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, about 3,300 customers were without power as of 10 p.m., down from 6,257 powerless at 8:30 p.m.

Reported outages by county:

Avery: 59 Buncombe: 318 Burke: 1 Cherokee: 108 Graham: 173 Haywood: 76 Henderson: 6 Jackson: 87 Macon: 463 Madison: 33 McDowell: 1 Mitchell: 3 Polk: 7 Rutherford: 73 Swain: 1,876 Transylvania: 16

At 10 p.m., Haywood EMC was reporting only one customer without power.

